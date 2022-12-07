The Knights boys’ basketball team enters 2022-23 with a new coach. Taking over is Jeff Oseth, who spent the last several seasons moving up through the system, first as a ninth-grade coach, eventually coaching junior varsity last season. Before coming to STMA, Oseth coached for 20 years in the college ranks.
Oseth’s main philosophy is that building a program needs to start at the youth level.
“One of the big changes we are doing is streamlining the youth program so that it lines up with the varsity program,” he said.
The team will depend on Colton Demarais and Logan Jans to lead. Other players expected to contribute are Landon Riebel, Jeremiah Johnson, Logan Kunz, Hudson Hochstedler. Jake Vagts, Carter Arnlund and Jordan Holm.
One of the upcoming season’s goals for Oseth is establishing a foundation for the future.
“It may not come with a bunch of wins, but my goal is I want people to come watch our guys play because of how they play together and how hard they are willing to work,” he said.
The team is working on being fundamentally sound, according to Oseth.
“We want to be a tough team to play that is prepared and doesn’t beat ourselves.”
Oseth wants to create excitement for STMA boys’ basketball. Accomplishing what he wants to do is not going to be easy, but according to him, it is not supposed to be easy.
“We are working hard every day, trying to get the right mindset and effort it takes to compete at the level in which we play at,” he said.
The team will get a solid test early with three straight road games at Rogers, Blaine and Burnsville. The Knights do not play at home until December 16 when they host Lakeville South.
“What we are really going for is setting a foundation that is solid that can continue to move in a positive direction year after year,” Oseth said.
The Knights opened the season Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Rogers High School.
