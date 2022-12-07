The Knights boys’ basketball team enters 2022-23 with a new coach. Taking over is Jeff Oseth, who spent the last several seasons moving up through the system, first as a ninth-grade coach, eventually coaching junior varsity last season. Before coming to STMA, Oseth coached for 20 years in the college ranks.

Oseth’s main philosophy is that building a program needs to start at the youth level.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments