The Knights boys’ basketball team lost a pair of games before defeating Becker to end the week. ,STMA traveled to Buffalo on Jan. 24 for a matchup with the Bison.
The Knights struggled on offense in the first half of the game, which led to the Bison eventually grabbing a lead of 42-22 by the time halftime rolled around.
The second half saw Buffalo hold on to the lead by matching the Knights in offensive output, outscoring them by one point. The final score of the contest was 67-46 in favor of Buffalo.
Colton Demarais led the Knights in scoring with 13 points. Andrew Luster scored 10 points. The two combined for exactly half of STMA’s points in the loss.
Hopkins
The Knights traveled to Hopkins to take on the Royals on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The two teams battled to a 34-34 tie by the end of the first half. Hopkins outscored the Knights by 18 points in the second half to win by a final score of 81-63.
The Knights had four players in double figures. Jordan Holm led the team in scoring with 15 points. Jeremiah Johnson scored 12 points. Logan Jans had 11 points and Demarais scored 10.
The loss dropped the Knights to 7-7 on the season.
Becker
The Knights returned home on Saturday, Jan. 28, to play Becker as part of the Breakdown Community Clash.
STMA and Becker capped off a long day of basketball at the gym. The Knights took a ten-point lead into halftime at 32-22.
Becker did not go away in the second half, which made things interesting for the Knights. STMA got up by 17 points, but Becker got within nine later in the game at 63-54.
The Knights regained control from there and went on to win the game by 14 points. The final score was 75-61.
Jonah Conklin led the way for the Knights with 22 points. Carter Arlund and Logan Jans each scored 13 in the game.
The Knights traveled to Minnetonka on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after press deadline. They play on the road at Elk River on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.
