The Knights boys’ basketball team lost a pair of games before defeating Becker to end the week. ,STMA traveled to Buffalo on Jan. 24 for a matchup with the Bison.

The Knights struggled on offense in the first half of the game, which led to the Bison eventually grabbing a lead of 42-22 by the time halftime rolled around.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments