STMA scored a victory over Buffalo on March 2 before losing to Minnetonka on March 4 and Robbinsdale Cooper on March 6.
The Knights welcomed Buffalo on March 2 and survived a big rally to win by a score of 67-58.
STMA built a solid lead in the first half and reached halftime with a 36-20 advantage. They built upon the lead in the second half, leading by over 20 points before Buffalo chipped away at the lead.
A sequence later in the half saw Buffalo rally to within three points, but Johnny Tennyson hit a huge three-point basket to take the lead back to six points at 60-54. The Knights eventually regained control of the game, hanging on for the victory. Riley Purcell scored 19 points to lead the Knights. Tennyson scored 18 points.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team got off to a good start, but they knew Buffalo was not going away.
“One thing about our twice a year, sometimes three times a year battle with Buffalo is they’ll never back down. They always compete,” he said. “They go right to the buzzer.”
MINNETONKA
The Knights hosted Minnetonka on March 4 and lost a close one by a score of 54-51.
The game was closely-contested from the beginning and the Knights held a slim 26-24 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the game was tied several times, including 47-47 with 3:42 remaining in the game. In the closing minutes, Minnetonka finally grabbed the lead for good.
Wyatt Blakstvedt led the Knights in defeat with 14 points.
ROBBINSDALE COOPER
The Knights finished the week with a loss to Robbinsdale Cooper on Saturday.
STMA fell behind in the first half, trailing by a score of 37-24 at the halftime break. The lead grew in the second half and the Knights could never quite recover, falling by a final score of 73-56.
Johnny Tennyson scored 20 points in the loss. Wyatt Blakstvedt scored 19 points.
The Knights hosted Monticello on Monday night, March 8, after press deadline. They play at Brainerd Thursday night, March 11, to end the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.