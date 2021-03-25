The Knights lost a hard-fought section game to Moorhead to end the season on Friday, March 19.
The game was close throughout, with both teams settling into a 29-29 tie at the end of the first half. The second half featured a lead for STMA, but Moorhead battled back. The Knights led 53-48 with a few minutes left in the game only for the Spuds to come back again.
The two teams were tied at 53-53 with a minute left. Moorhead got the time down to 9.2 seconds with intentions of taking the last shot. The Knights thwarted the plan and the game went to overtime.
In overtime, Moorhead once again attempted to run out the clock for the last shot. Both teams had chances to take the lead, but both teams missed shots. So an occurrence more commonly seen in hockey, a scoreless overtime ran out, and the game went to a second overtime.
Finally, the teams scored some points. Moorhead led 57-53 before the Knights cut it to two points. They would get the deficit down to two points one more time before Moorhead locked down the win by a final score of 64-57.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team went cold at some inopportune times.
“In overtime, they were able to make the plays, we weren’t, and at the end of the day, that’s kind of how basketball goes,” he said.
Johnny Tennyson led the Knights with 25 points. The Knights ended the season with a record of 6-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.