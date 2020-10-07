By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Knights boys’ soccer team played to a scoreless tie on Sept. 29 night at Eden Prairie and followed it up with a 2-0 win over Buffalo, earning a sweep in the season series.
STMA and Eden Prairie played for 80 minutes, but neither team could score a goal in Tuesday night’s contest. The tie ran STMA’s record to 2-6-1, fifth place in the Lake Conference. Evan Sherk had 14 saves in the game.
BUFFALO
The Knights defeated Buffalo 2-0 to sweep the season series with the Bison. STMA got its third victory of the year with the win.
After a scoreless first half, the Knights scored both goals in the final 40 minutes. Ben Lefebvre scored the first goal with 31:51 remaining in regulation. Frederick Kpoto scored the second goal with 11:31 left in the game. The STMA defense held on for the shutout win and a scoreless week overall.
With the victory, STMA headed into the final week of the regular season with a record of 3-6-1 with one game remaining. The Knights play Thursday at Minnetonka in the regular season finale as they try and play their best soccer before the playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.