By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Knights boys’ soccer team played to a scoreless tie on Sept. 29 night at Eden Prairie and followed it up with a 2-0 win over Buffalo, earning a sweep in the season series.

STMA and Eden Prairie played for 80 minutes, but neither team could score a goal in Tuesday night’s contest. The tie ran STMA’s record to 2-6-1, fifth place in the Lake Conference. Evan Sherk had 14 saves in the game.

BUFFALO

The Knights defeated Buffalo 2-0 to sweep the season series with the Bison. STMA got its third victory of the year with the win.

After a scoreless first half, the Knights scored both goals in the final 40 minutes. Ben Lefebvre scored the first goal with 31:51 remaining in regulation. Frederick Kpoto scored the second goal with 11:31 left in the game. The STMA defense held on for the shutout win and a scoreless week overall.

With the victory, STMA headed into the final week of the regular season with a record of 3-6-1 with one game remaining. The Knights play Thursday at Minnetonka in the regular season finale as they try and play their best soccer before the playoffs.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments