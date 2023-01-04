The Knights hockey team has yet to win a game in the 2022-23 season. The past week featured three more losses in a holiday tournament in Maple Grove, where the team faced Gentry Academy, Maple Grove, and Holy Family.
Against Gentry Academy on Dec. 27, the Knights got the lead in the first period on a goal by Caleb Waller (Reme Lobitz).
It would be the only time the Knights held the lead, as Gentry scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. The Knights did tie the game at 2-2 on a goal by Tyler Jordan (Nick Neutgens, Jacob Rokala).
After STMA’s tying goal, Gentry scored three more times to put the game out of reach as the Knights fell by a score of 5-2.
Maple Grove
The next night, STMA faced the hosting Crimson and fell by a score of 6-1.
Once again, the Knights scored first on a power play goal from Jake Dinius (Caleb Waller, Reme Lobitz).
The Crimson scored the other six goals to pull away from the Knights early.
Shots were 41-19 in favor of the home team.
Holy Family
The Knights finished the tournament with a 7-3 loss to Holy Family.
The Fire led 3-0 when Jacob Rokala scored (Tyler Jordan) to make it a 3-1 game. The Fire scored three more times after his goal to make it 6-1.
Tyler Jordan scored in the third period (Kurtis Lekatz) to make it 6-2. After another Holy Family goal, Jordan scored again (Blake Couet, Rokala).
The Knights played Elk River/Zimmerman on Tuesday night. They travel to Farmington on Thursday, Jan. 5, before coming home Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, to play Buffalo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.