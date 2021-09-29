Knights bounce back, blank Blaine 28-0

The Knights needed a win to stay in contention in the Metro Gold North division, and they got it by shutting out the Blaine Bengals on Sept. 24.
STMA waited a week to get rid of the sour taste of the loss to Wayzata, and the team took its frustrations out on Blaine, limiting the Bengals to less than 170 yards of offense.
The Knights struck in the first quarter as Conner Luongvan scored less than two minutes into the game on a 12-yard run. A long run by Jarrett Bennett set up the score. The 7-0 lead stayed in place until the Knights extended it in the second quarter on a touchdown pass to Riley Purcell.
Blaine had an opportunity to cut the lead in half, but the Knights turned them over on downs. STMA then drove 86 yards and scored with five seconds left in the half on another touchdown pass to Sawyer Forsberg. The Knights led 21-0 at halftime.
The Bengals had previously come back to defeat Champlin Park after trailing by 22 points in the fourth quarter. On the first play of the second half, Logan Jans intercepted a pass to quickly bring an end to a Bengals drive.
The Knights did not score on the drive, but they continued to work the clock and keep Blaine from threatening the shutout. STMA got two more fourth down stops in the third and fourth quarters before Bennett got loose for another long run. This led to another short touchdown for Luongvan.
On Blaine’s next drive, Jans intercepted his second pass of the game. The offense took over and ran some more clock, eventually bringing the contest to an end as a 28-0 shutout. The shutout was STMA’s first since blanking Eastview 40-0 in the 2020 playoffs.
Head coach Jared Essler said that he was proud of his defense for their efforts, as well as the rest of the team.
“I’m proud of our kids, we took a step forward, and that was good.”
Jans said watching the quarterback led to one of his big plays.
“He was rolling out so he wasn’t looking to the backside, I saw his eyes, broke down on the football and went to high-point it.”
Owen Neros had a very efficient game, completing 13 of 17 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Bennett had 142 yards on the ground to lead a strong rushing attack.
The Knights travel to Minnetonka on Friday night, Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.