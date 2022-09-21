Knights beat Warriors, tie Skippers

The Knights bounced back from a loss to Edina with a win over the Warriors on Tuesday night and a tie against Minnetonka on Thursday night.
STMA beat Brainerd 3-2 Sept. 13. Two of STMA’s goals came from the leg of Jarod Timlin. The other goal came from Nathan Schwarz. The win came a few days after a loss to the Edina Hornets and improved the team’s record to 4-4.
Riley Roberts saved 11 shots in the win.
Minnetonka
The Knights hosted the Skippers Sept. 15 and played very well, holding a lead for the majority of the game before allowing a late goal.
Within the final 20 minutes of the second half, the Knights scored to break a scoreless tie as Carter Miller put one in the net.
STMA held the lead for most of the rest of the second half, but an ill-timed penalty led to a penalty kick and a tying goal for the Skippers.
The game would go to overtime, and after the additional minutes, neither team scored again, so the game ended as a 1-1 tie.
Riley Roberts saved 16 of 17 shots in the contest, giving the Knights every chance to win the game.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that Minnetonka is an extremely talented team.
“We were up for the whole game, but it takes just one play to switch things around,” he said, adding that he was proud of his team for being able to close out the tie after giving up the lead.
The Knights played Sept. 19 against Hopkins. They played at Wayzata Sept. 21 night. They play Eden Prairie at home Saturday, Sept. 24, in the afternoon.
