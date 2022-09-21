Knights beat Warriors, tie Skippers

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Taylan Siens prepares to kick the ball downfield against Minnetonka.

The Knights bounced back from a loss to Edina with a win over the Warriors on Tuesday night and a tie against Minnetonka on Thursday night.

STMA beat Brainerd 3-2 Sept. 13. Two of STMA’s goals came from the leg of Jarod Timlin. The other goal came from Nathan Schwarz. The win came a few days after a loss to the Edina Hornets and improved the team’s record to 4-4.

