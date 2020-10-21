Knights beat Trojans on Homecoming home opener

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
STMA hosted Wayzata on Oct. 15 for Homecoming (due to MEA weekend) and came away with a 21-14 win over the Trojans behind another big game from David Collins and an inspired performance by the defense.
Both teams found success on the ground, but neither team managed to score in the opening quarter. The game’s first points came in the second quarter when Collins plunged into the end zone from the one-yard line.
A few minutes later, the Trojans tied the game on a run from Anthony Richmond. The team defenses controlled the game for the rest of the half, and 7-7 remained the score at halftime. Due to the ongoing virus concerns, the halftime show lacked its usual pomp and circumstance.
Coming out for the second half, the score stayed the same until late in the third when the Trojans took the lead on a passing touchdown from Ryan Harvey to Julian Diedrich. On the next drive for the Knights, they turned the ball over on an interception in their own territory.
In danger of falling behind by two scores, the Knights defense came through with a big stop. On the next drive, Collins broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-14. On STMA’s next drive, Max Keefer took a reception for a 76-yard score to give the Knights their first lead since the second quarter.
Defense and ball control took over for the Knights in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, the Knights ran the clock down to mere seconds before turning the ball over on downs deep in Wayzata territory.
The decision put the Trojans in a rough situation with no timeouts and very little time to make a comeback. A couple of plays were all they could run; an incomplete pass and an interception by Owen Vike as time expired.
Collins ran all over the Trojans for 211 yards. Jack Drobinski threw for 143 yards. Keefer contributed on the ground and through the air with three receptions for 109 yards.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the team battled through adversity and dodged a bullet on a failed field goal attempt before making their comeback.
“Made some throws, ran the ball hard, it was a good win.”
“Second half is where we shined the greatest and where we put in the most work,” Collins said, referencing a rocky start to the game.
The Knights play Edina at Kuhlman Field on Friday night, site of 2018’s miracle comeback playoff game.
