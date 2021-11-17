Knights beat Trojans in rematch, advance to US Bank Stadium
STMA receiver Riley Purcell makes a catch against Wayzata defensive back Alex Hart on the winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of STMA’s 14-7 state quarterfinal playoff win over the Trojans at Park Center Nov. 11. This pass from QB Owen Neros was good for a 37-yard gain. (Photo by John Sherman)

 by John Sherman john.sherman@ecm-inc.com

The Knights continued their season in dramatic fashion with a 14-7 victory over the Wayzata Trojans at Park Center High School Nov. 11 in the first round of the state tournament.

Points came at a premium in the game, with Wayzata having the first crack at a touchdown. The Knights stopped the Trojans, however, and the teams battled to a scoreless tie at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Trojans got another chance to score and Julian Diedrich, who scored five touchdowns in the teams’ first meeting, scored to give Wayzata a 7-0 lead.

The Knights responded before the end of the half with a touchdown by Jarrett Bennett, tying the score at 7-7.

Neither team could solve the other until the fourth quarter, and it took much of the final quarter as well. On STMA’s last drive of the game, Riley Purcell made an incredible catch to get the Knights into scoring range. On the next play, Bennett got loose for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Knights a 14-7 lead.

Wayzata had one more chance in the contest. The Trojans drove down to the STMA 19-yard line and looked to tie the game in the final seconds. On the final play, Bennett broke up an endzone pass and the Knights won the game.

Bennett carried the load for the Knights, gaining 84 yards and scoring twice. Conner Luongvan and Brett Roos combined for 10 carries in the game. Owen Neros threw for 93 yards, hitting on a couple of big plays down the stretch for STMA. More importantly, he did not throw an interception in the game.

After giving up five touchdowns to the Trojans in their first meeting, the STMA defense shut down their opponent to avenge the earlier loss.

“I’m proud of our defense,” head coach Jared Essler said. “That was an STMA football game right there, you play field position football, you don’t turn it over, you take pride in special teams.”

Purcell said that he needed to make a double move to get open on his crucial catch in the fourth quarter.

“Luckily I made the play, and I made the winning edge, and I got it done,” he said.

The Knights advance to the state semifinal to play Lakeville South at US Bank Stadium Friday night, Nov. 19.

