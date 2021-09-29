The Knights boys’ soccer team started the week strong with a 2-1 victory over Hopkins but fell to Wayzata and Maple Grove.
STMA traveled to Hopkins on Monday, Sept. 20, and came away with a 2-1 win to improve to 5-2-1 on the season.
Dylan Anderson and Carter Miller scored for the Knights, who bounced back from a narrow loss to Minnetonka to get the win.
WAYZATA
The Knights hosted Wayzata on Sept. 22 for the second game of the season series with the Trojans. Wayzata previously defeated the Knights 4-0 on the final day of August.
This time, the game was much more competitive as the Knights came out strong, creating plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the contest.
The Trojans scored the first goal of the contest halfway through the opening half of play and carried the lead through the last 20 minutes.
Wayzata scored again at a similar spot in the second half to take a 2-0 lead. Despite creating plenty of chances, the Knights could not put one in the back of the net. The final score was 2-0 in favor of the Trojans.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez was encouraged by his team’s play despite the loss.
“We had plenty of opportunities, lots of chances, we just need to be able to finish,” he said.
Evan Sherk kept the Knights in the game all evening by making 19 saves out of 21 shots by the Trojans.
MAPLE GROVE
STMA hosted Maple Grove in another Saturday afternoon game, Sept. 25. The Knights struggled against the Crimson, falling by a score of 8-1.
Carter Miller scored the lone goal for the Knights in the first half, otherwise the game was all Crimson.
The game was close at halftime (2-1), but Maple Grove had an onslaught of offense in the second half to pull away, scoring six more goals. Chris Frantz had a hat trick for the Crimson, who came into the game with an undefeated record in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
The Knights played at Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. They host Buffalo on Thursday, Sept. 30, and travel to Edina on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.