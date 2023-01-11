The Knights hockey team broke through for their first victory of the 2022-23 season, beating Farmington by a score of 4-1. Then, the Knights fell to Buffalo.
STMA gave up the first goal of the Jan. 5th game but scored four unanswered for the victory. Forty-two seconds into the second period, Tyler Jordan (Jacob Rokala, Kurtis Lekatz) tied the game at 1-1.
At the end of the second period, the score was still 1-1. In the third, the Knights took the lead for good.
Reme Lobitz (Caleb Waller, Blake Couet) gave STMA a 2-1 lead. The score stayed there until Caleb Waller (Lobitz, Leyton Punton) scored on an empty net late in the third. Jordan added another (Rokala, Lekatz) to make the final score 4-1.
Owen Westerman made 20 saves in the win.
Buffalo
The Knights fell to Buffalo by a score of 4-2 on Jan. 7.
The first period went well for the Knights as Tyler Jordan scored the game’s first goal on a power play. Jordan then added a second goal, again on the power play (Blake Couet).
Leading 2-0 in the second period, the Knights gave up two goals to the Bison, leading to a 2-2 tie at the end of the second.
The Bison scored twice in the third period to take the victory.
The Knights play at Wayzata on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. They host Eden Prairie Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.