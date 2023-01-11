The Knights hockey team broke through for their first victory of the 2022-23 season, beating Farmington by a score of 4-1. Then, the Knights fell to Buffalo.

STMA gave up the first goal of the Jan. 5th game but scored four unanswered for the victory. Forty-two seconds into the second period, Tyler Jordan (Jacob Rokala, Kurtis Lekatz) tied the game at 1-1.

