Knights beat Buffalo for first win of 2020

Dylan Anderson fends off his opponent for the ball. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The STMA boys’ soccer team notched its first victory of the 2020 season last Tuesday by defeating the Buffalo Bison by a score of 1-0.

STMA had the advantage in shots over Buffalo for the entire game, but neither team managed a goal in the first half, playing to a 0-0 tie on a chilly night at STMA High School.

The teams pressed on in the second half with the Knights creating several more chances. Finally, with just five minutes left in regulation, Ben Lefebvre scored to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. From there it was a mad dash to protect a victory.

The Bison got a corner kick in the final seconds, but the Knights defended the threat and hung on for their first win of the year.

Knights goalie Evan Sherk made five saves in the contest.

EDINA

The first time the Knights played the defending state champions, they fell by the competitive score of 2-1.

Thursday’s game did not go nearly as well for STMA as the Hornets piled on for a 7-0 rout.

Ryan Swanda scored twice for the Hornets, who scored five of their goals in the first half alone. Henry Rose also tallied two goals. Johnny Buenz, Jackson Holley, and Sammy Presthus scored the others.

Evan Sherk faced a lot of shots (16) in the loss.

The Knights next played Minnetonka in a rare Wednesday night game. A rematch with Hopkins takes place Tuesday, Sept. 22.

