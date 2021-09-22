Knights beat Brainerd, fall to Minnetonka

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
A solid start continued for the STMA boys’ soccer team as they split a pair of games. The Knights defeated Brainerd on Tuesday night, Sept. 14, and fell in a competitive game to Minnetonka on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18.
The Sept. 14th game featured many scoring opportunities for the Knights, and they took advantage of their chances. Of their 22 shots on net, they put three in the back of the net.
Maverick Kneefe scored one goal, Fred Kpoto scored once and assisted on another goal, and Jarod Timlin also notched a goal. Timlin had the most scoring chances with six shots on net.
On the defensive side, Evan Sherk allowed two goals and saved five shots. The final score of the contest was 3-2 as the Knights won their fourth game of the season.
With the victory, the Knights equaled last season’s win total with several games yet to go on the season.
MINNETONKA
The Knights played as part of yet another afternoon doubleheader on Sept. 18. This time, it took place on the road at Minnetonka. STMA fell to the Skippers by a score of 2-1.
Both teams scored once in the first half, and the score at the break was 1-1. Alex Johnson scored STMA’s goal.
The momentum swung Minnetonka’s way in the second half and the Skippers took the lead for good, but the Knights kept fighting and had chances to tie the game until the end. However, they fell by a final score of 2-1.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that the team lost connections in the game.
“It’s all a work in progress, the middle of the high school season, so we’re just looking forward,” he said.
Evan Sherk saved 14 shots on the afternoon.
The Knights played Monday night against Hopkins. They faced Wayzata on Wednesday and host Maple Grove on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25.
