The Knights boys’ soccer team had a rough outing against Buffalo on Oct. 14, but they managed to win and advance to the next round of the section tournament.
Neither team scored in the first half, but the Knights had plenty of chances. Most of those chances ended up as misfires, as the team sent many of its shots beyond the net. After scoring 17 goals on the Bison in two regular season matchups, STMA went without a goal in the first half.
The chances kept coming for the Knights in the second half, but they just could not take advantage of the situation. That is, until the final three minutes of regulation. Just when it looked like the Section 8AAA quarterfinal would head to overtime, STMA managed to get a rush at the right time.
Fred Kpoto scored the game-winning goal with just 2:10 left in regulation, much to the relief and jubilation of the home crowd. Kpoto notched four goals in the regular season and had five assists.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that it does not matter who you play at sections, they are going to bring their best.
“We just couldn’t connect for most of the game, and we just have nights like that. Luckily, we pulled it off in the last five minutes,” he said.
The Knights moved on to the section semifinal against Rogers at home on Tuesday night, after press deadline.
