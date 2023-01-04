The Knights boys basketball fell twice in holiday tournament action, losing to Maple Grove and Princeton.
STMA lost to Maple Grove in the first round of the Granite City Classic. The offense struggled in the first half, scoring just 19 points as the Knights fell behind. The score at halftime was 35-19.
The Knights did better in the second half, scoring 32 points, but all Maple Grove had to do was match them on the scoreboard, which they did. The final score was 69-51 as STMA took just its second loss of the season.
Colton Demarais led the way with 24 points in defeat.
Princeton
The Knights faced off against an old foe in Princeton in the second and last round of the Granite City Classic. After playing at St. Cloud Tech High School the previous night, this game took place at St. John’s University.
This game was much closer in the first half, as the Knights kept up with the Tigers. The score at the break was 37-30.
In the second half, however, the Tigers managed to put the game away, winning by a final score of 69-55.
Jeremiah Johnson led the way in scoring with 19 points. Hudson Hochstedler scored 17 points.
The Knights fell to 4-3 on the season. They played Champlin Park on Tuesday night. They host Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday, Jan. 6.
