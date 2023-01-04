The Knights boys basketball fell twice in holiday tournament action, losing to Maple Grove and Princeton.

STMA lost to Maple Grove in the first round of the Granite City Classic. The offense struggled in the first half, scoring just 19 points as the Knights fell behind. The score at halftime was 35-19.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments