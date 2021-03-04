The Knights basketball team lost against Orono but defeated Moorhead to go 1-1 on the week.
STMA struggled in the first half against Orono on the way to a 78-60 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The first half saw Orono build a 44-29 advantage as the Knights struggled to score.
In the second half, the Knights played better, but Orono managed to stay ahead. The Spartans held a 61-42 lead and went on to win the game by a final score of 78-60, handing STMA its ninth loss of the year.
Jack Hulting led with 18 points. Johnny Tennyson scored 15 and Riley Purcell scored 14 in the loss.
MOORHEAD
The Knights welcomed Moorhead on Friday night, Feb. 26, and defeated the Spuds by a score of 87-60.
STMA played well in the first half, managing to build a 10-point lead, 41-31 at halftime.
The second half saw the Knights pull away from the Spuds, eventually winning the game by 27 points, their fourth victory of the year.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the Knights played great team basketball. “Our kids were super engaged mentally, physically,” he said. “They competed incredibly hard.”
Johnny Tennyson scored 20 points to lead the way. Wyatt Blakstvedt scored 17 points. Carson Radke scored 13 and Nathan Coulson scored 12.
The Knights hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night, March 2, after press deadline. They host Minnetonka on Thursday, March 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.