Knights basketball beats Waconia, fall to Wayzata

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Hudson Hochstedler drives the lane during Friday’s game.

The Knights boys basketball team entered their conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule after one last scheduled non-conference game against Waconia, with rescheduled games occurring later in the season. The team beat Waconia but fell to Wayzata as the bulk of conference play began.

STMA hosted Waconia on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, taking command in the opening half of the game and widening the lead as the game went on. At the half, the score was 37-23 in favor of the Knights.

