Knights basketball beats Waconia, fall to Wayzata

The Knights boys basketball team entered their conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule after one last scheduled non-conference game against Waconia, with rescheduled games occurring later in the season. The team beat Waconia but fell to Wayzata as the bulk of conference play began.
STMA hosted Waconia on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, taking command in the opening half of the game and widening the lead as the game went on. At the half, the score was 37-23 in favor of the Knights.
The second half saw the Knights hold Waconia to one less point than the team scored in the first half, holding them to just 45 points in the game for a win. The final score was 72-45 as the Knights got their sixth win of the season.
Hudson Hochstedler led all scorers with 23 points. Jeremiah Johnson scored 16 points in the victory. Logan Jans scored 12 points.
STMA’s sixth victory matched the team’s total from last season (6-21), as the Knights improved to 6-3 on the year.
Wayzata
The Knights stuck with the Trojans in the first half of Friday’s conference opener, Jan. 13, but things got away from them in the second half as they fell to Wayzata by a score of 76-58.
Indeed, the game was close in the first half as the Knights stuck within seven points of the Trojans, trailing by a score of 36-29 at halftime.
In the second half, the Trojans pulled away from the Knights by hitting several key shots down the stretch, eventually winning by 18 points and dealing STMA a loss in their first conference game of the season.
Hudson Hochstedler once again led the Knights in scoring with 17 points. Logan Jans had 15 points in defeat.
Head coach Jeff Oseth said that the team did well in the first half, but things got away from them.
“It was their defensive pressure that got us,” he said.
The Knights hosted Edina on Tuesday night. They host Eden Prairie on Friday night, Jan. 20.
