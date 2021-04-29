The Knights baseball team continued their torrid start to the season with an 7-1 win over Eden Prairie on Friday, April 23, and a doubleheader sweep of Moorhead on Saturday, April 24.
STMA soundly defeated Eden Prairie by a score of 7-1 on Friday night. The Knights scored two quick runs in the first inning on a passed ball and a double by Eric Fouquette. The two teams were locked in a tight game until the fifth when the Knights scored two more runs on a double by Evan Saunders.
The team added a run in the sixth and scored twice more in the seventh when control problems began to plague the Eagles.
Kaden Amundson had three hits for the Knights. Zach Romans walked twice and drove in a run. Matthew Maulik also picked up an RBI. Bryce Purrier picked up the win with five innings pitched.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that they thought it would be a close game because Eden Prairie had a good team.
“Bryce Purrier did an unbelievable job on the mound today,” Schumm said. “First varsity start ever and he got out of some big jams and pressure situations.”
MOORHEAD
The Knights traveled to Moorhead on April 24 for an afternoon doubleheader and swept the Spuds by scores of 12-0 and 13-6 for a combined margin of 25-6 over the two games.
It was a heavy offensive day for the Knights as they plated seven runs in the first three innings of game one and never looked back. They added two runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.
Hunter Palmer had three hits and drove in two runs. Hayden Olson also drove in two runs as did Evan Saunders. Saunders, Max Sutter and Owen Neros combined to get the shutout for the Knights.
In game two, Moorhead grabbed an early 4-2 lead before the Knights exploded for eight runs in the third inning to grab the lead for good. They scored three more over the course of the game to bring the final score to 13-6.
Kaden Amundson recorded four hits and two RBI. Neros and Eric Fouquette also drove in a pair.
Tyler Beckstrom pitched 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win in relief.
The Knights played Hopkins on Monday, April 26, and Buffalo on Wednesday, April 28, both after press deadline. They play at Minnetonka on Friday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m.
