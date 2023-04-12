Knights baseball gears up for 2023

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights take their warm-up run at the beginning of practice inside the dome.

The Knights baseball team ended last season by falling short of their goal of making it to the state tournament, falling to Sartell and Rogers in the section tournament and ending the season with a record of 16-8.

This season, the team comes in without a lot of varsity experience, something head coach Paul Schumm knows he will have to work around.

