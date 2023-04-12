Knights baseball gears up for 2023

The Knights baseball team ended last season by falling short of their goal of making it to the state tournament, falling to Sartell and Rogers in the section tournament and ending the season with a record of 16-8.
This season, the team comes in without a lot of varsity experience, something head coach Paul Schumm knows he will have to work around.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year, but have a great group of players coming back,” he said.
Among the returning players from last year’s team will be Kaleb Klinkhammer, Matthew Maulik, Reid Barnard, Thomas Ohotto, Sam Huber, Drew Luster, and Noah Miller.
New faces to the team this season include Grant Reidel, Zach Zanetti, Miles Kay, Joey Rathman, Alex Swiatkiewicz and Evan Dombeck.
Schumm looks forward to the inexperienced players getting more experience as the season goes on.
When it came to last season, Schumm had a lot of favorite moments.
“I think the best was just being around last year’s seniors and getting to know the team better,” he said.
The Knights finished third in the Lake Conference in 2022, behind Eden Prairie and Hopkins. They will once again battle their conference foes while also facing teams such as Maple Grove, Waconia, Chaska, Bemidji and Duluth East.
As far as the new season goes, Schumm says to have patience for his inexperienced team.
“We may struggle early in the year, but just wait to see how we are playing as a team at the end of the year.”
The Knights led off the season on Wednesday against Wayzata. They play on Friday in their first road game against Minnetonka.
