The Knights baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 8-2 win over the Skippers of Minnetonka on Friday afternoon, April 16.
STMA trailed 1-0 early in the game until the third inning. A wild pitch led to the first run for the Knights. Eric Fouquette tripled to plate two runs and give STMA the lead at 3-1. Fouquette then stole home and the Knights added one more run to lead 5-1 after three.
The Knights led 7-1 in a later inning, but the Skippers loaded the bases with just one out and a chance to get back in the game. However, STMA got out of the inning with no damage and cruised to victory by a final score of 8-2, adding a run along the way.
The game was not without its faults as the Knights made five errors in total, four in the first couple of innings, which manager Paul Schumm said was partially due to trying different players at different positions early in the season. With a young team comes trying to figure out the lineup, he added.
“It’s good because most of the time when we have five errors, we’re not going to win the game,” he said. “To be able to still win the game and not have our best defensive game, that’s huge.”
Kaden Amundson had three hits for the Knights. Hayden Olson walked three times in the game. Max Sutter pitched six innings with seven strikeouts to get his first victory of the season.
The Knights play Eden Prairie on Friday afternoon, April 23, before traveling to Moorhead for a Saturday doubleheader, April 24.
