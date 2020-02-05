Despite a number of regular starters absent from their lineup, the STMA wrestling team still managed a lot of success in the five dual meets they wrestled against some quality opposition, the past week.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Knight wrestlers traveled to Wayzata where they competed in three dual meets. They opened the evening by defeating Lake Conference and Section 5AAA opponent, Wayzata, outscoring the Trojans by a score of 35-28. A key win for the Knights came at 126 pounds where STMA eighth-grader, Jed Wester, defeated highly rated Kyler Wong of Wayzata by a 3-0 score. STMA beat Willmar in round two by a score of 34-30, then defeated Lake Conference foe Buffalo, 68-6. The wins against Wayzata and Buffalo gave the Knights a 6-0 (win-loss) final confer-ence record, giving the Knights the outright Lake Conference title in their initial season in the league.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, the STMA wrestlers traveled to Owatonna for two dual meets against highly touted Owatonna and number two-rated (class AA) Kason-Mantorville. Still missing a number of starters due to illness and injury, the Knights defeated Owatonna by a score of 34-24, but were defeated by Kasson-Mantorville, 35-31. Against Kasson-Mantorville, STMA jumped out to a 28-5 lead after the first seven weights, but Kasson-Mantorville won six of the final seven matches, pulling ahead of the Knights in the final match of the dual.
The four team wins and one loss put the Knights’ season win-loss dual meet record at 24-3 with one regular season dual remaining, at New Prague Thursday Feb. 6, before entering post-season competition.
Leading the way for STMA in the five duals were Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Parker Janssen (113), and Carl Leuer (160), each with 5-0 (win-loss) records for the week. Jed Wester (120) and Wyatt Lidberg (182) posted 4-1 (win-loss) records in the five duals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.