The Knights boys’ basketball team won their first conference game of the season against Eden Prairie after playing Edina close in the previous game.
Jan. 17th saw the Knights host Edina in their second Lake Conference matchup of the season, but things looked rough early on as the Hornets grabbed a lead of 18 points at 39-21 by the halftime break.
In the second half, the Knights made things interesting with a solid stretch of basketball, which saw the team rally back to a single-digit deficit, but Edina managed to stay just one step ahead of the Knights, winning by a final score of 63-53.
STMA did manage to outscore the Hornets by eight points in the second half. The Knights were led by Logan Jans, who scored a team-high 13 points. Jeremiah Johnson scored 11 points. Hudson Hochstedler and Colton Demarais each scored 10 points in the contest.
Head coach Jeff Oseth said that the team played well in spots.
“I thought our guys played really hard in the second half, and executed a little better,” he said.
Eden Prairie
The Knights scored their first Lake Conference victory over Eden Prairie by a score of 73-57 on
Jan. 20.
STMA managed a much better half of basketball against the Eagles, getting out to a 36-30 lead by the end of the first half. The Knights went on to outscore Eden Prairie by 10 points in the second half to pull in a win, the team’s seventh of the season.
Jeremiah Johnson had a big game with 25 points. Andrew Luster was next with 16 points. Colton Demarais had 12 points and Logan Jans had 10.
The Knights looked to keep momentum rolling on Tuesday night with a big showdown against 12-1 Buffalo. They play at Hopkins on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., and host Becker in the Breakdown Community Clash on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m.
