STMA’s losing streak reached four games after the Knights fell in a pair of road games. The Knights lost to Sartell-St. Stephen Jan. 11 and fell against Wayzata Jan. 14.

The Knights fell behind by double digits against Sartell-St. Stephen and were never really able to get back in the game.

They trailed 36-21 at the half and lost by the final score of 73-55.

Wayzata

The Knights went on the road to Wayzata on Friday night. There, they fell by a score of 65-46 to fall to 2-9 on the season.

Three Knights scored in double figures. Johnny Tennyson led with 13 points, Riley Purcell scored 12 and Connor Luongvan scored 11.

The Knights played at Edina on Tuesday night. STMA finally wraps up a long stretch of road games at Eden Prairie Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.

