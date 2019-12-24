In the week before Christmas, the Knights boys’ basketball team lost to Mound Westonka on Tuesday and beat Monticello on Thursday, moving their record to 5-2.
STMA played well in the first half but lost to Mound Westonka 70-56. The Knights got off to a solid start, but Mound Westonka rallied to make the score 34-32 at the half.
The Knights took the lead in the second half, but Mound Westonka proved to be too strong as the game went on, outscoring STMA 36-24 to pull away with the win.
Johnny Tennyson led the Knights with 16 points.
MONTICELLO
STMA bounced back from a loss to Mound Westonka with a victory over Monticello, 63-55.
The Knights tied the game in the first half before Monticello pulled away for a nine-point lead at halftime, 29-20.
In the second half, the Knights made the comeback and took the lead 40-36 with 7:57 left. Monticello crawled back late on a run caused by a technical foul, but the Knights stayed calm and pushed through for the victory.
Evan Wieker scored 19 points in the win. Jack Carroll added 14.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team responded well to adversity late in the game and never panicked.
“It was a learning experience for our team,” he said. He added that the team is playing well to start the season.
The Knights play Spring Lake Park on Friday in St. Cloud.
