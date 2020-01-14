The Knights tied Edina and defeated Wayzata and Bemidji to go to 6-6-3 on the season.
STMA tied Edina 5-5 on Tuesday night. Luc Laylin scored twice in the first period (first: Conner Couet, second: Couet, Casy Laylin), and it was 2-2 at the end of the period.
Nick LaMere scored in the second period (Zach Miller, JP Johnson) to make the score 4-3 with Edina leading after two periods.
In the third period, Adam Flammang (L. Laylin, C. Laylin) and (Luc) Laylin scored (Couet, Miller) to make it 5-5 going into overtime, where no one scored to leave the game as a 5-5 result.
WAYZATA
The Knights played their second straight overtime game against Wayzata on Thursday. This time, they took the win 5-4.
Adam Flammang scored the only goal of the first period (Luc Laylin, Casy Laylin). He scored again in the second period (Cody Kelly, L. Laylin), only for the Trojans to score three times.
Flammang completed a hat trick in the third period (C. Laylin, L. Laylin), and Luc Laylin made it 4-3, only for the Trojans to tie the score late in the period.
Nick LaMere won it in overtime for the Knights (Will Anderson), the final score was 5-4.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team is used to overtimes by now.
“Our guys have been resilient all year, it seems like any time we get down, it doesn’t affect them and their play and attitude,” he said.
BEMIDJI
The Knights defeated Bemidji 4-2 on Saturday.
After trailing in the first period, the Knights got goals from Adam Flammang (Alec Waller, Casy Laylin) and Conner Couet (C. Laylin).
Flammang (C. Laylin, Cody Kelly) and Couet (Luc Laylin, Kelly) scored again in the third period to make the final score 4-2.
The Knights play Eden Prairie on Saturday.
