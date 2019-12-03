The Knights hockey team entered its next season by splitting its first two games with Champlin Park (5-2 win) and Prior Lake (5-4 overtime loss).
STMA defeated Champlin Park 5-2 to open the season on Tuesday night just before Thanksgiving at home.
After giving up a goal in the opening period, the Knights came to life in the second period. Conner Couet scored the first goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 (Nick LaMere, Luc Laylin). Less than a minute later, Luc Laylin scored to give the Knights the lead (Adam Flammang, Couet).
Adam Flammang scored to make the lead 3-1 (Alec Waller), but the Rebels answered back to make it 3-2 at the end of two periods. Flammang scored again in the third on the power play and Will Anderson added a late goal to ice it (Flammang, Waller).
Aaron Loch made 29 saves in the win.
PRIOR LAKE
STMA lost an overtime thriller to Prior Lake on Saturday afternoon by a score of 5-4. Prior Lake led 2-0 in the second period when Conner Couet cut the lead in half. The Lakers scored another goal to restore the lead at 3-1.
Right after the Knights missed a chance to score on the power play in the early third period, the Lakers went down the ice and got a shorthanded goal to make the score 4-1.
Down, but not out, the Knights chipped away at the lead. Zach Miller made it a 4-2 game early in the period (Blake Esterberg, Nick LaMere). Later, Adam Flammang scored to make it a one-goal game (Casy Laylin, Alec Waller), and then Flammang tied the game with only seconds left on the clock.
In overtime, the Lakers scored once more to win it 5-4, handing the Knights their first loss of the year in dramatic fashion.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team hated to lose, but the take-away was that they could battle with anyone.
“It could be easy for a team to give up a little bit and not have a lot of compete,” he said, adding that the team did a great job of coming back and giving themselves a chance.
Aaron Loch saved 24 shots.
The Knights play Holy Family on Thursday night. They host Blaine on Saturday.
