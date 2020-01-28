The STMA boys’ hockey team defeated Roseau on Friday night and blasted Buffalo on Saturday night for a pair of big wins.
On Friday night, the boys were outshot 16-6 in the opening period against Roseau. After allowing the game’s first goal to Roseau in the second, the Knights calmed down and got a pair from Casy Laylin (Adam Flammang, Luc Laylin) and Nick LaMere (Zach Miller).
Leading 2-1 going into the final period, the Knights got goals from Zach Miller (Conner Couet) and an empty net goal from Cody Kelly to ice the game. The Knights were outshot 47-24 but survived the onslaught to win 4-1.
Aaron Loch made 46 saves.
BUFFALO
The Knights faced Buffalo for the second time and beat the Bison for a second time; this time by a score of 7-3.
The Knights got off to a quick start against the Bison with goals from Casy Laylin (Luc Laylin, Adam Flammang) and Luc Laylin (Flammang, C. Laylin) to make it 2-0 after one period.
Nick LaMere (Zach Miller, JP Johnson) made it 3-0 in the second period before Buffalo broke the shutout. Luc Laylin scored his second of the game to restore the lead (Flammang, C. Laylin).
After a pair of goals brought the Bison back into the game, Will Anderson (Joey Robinson, Cody Kelly) scored a very important goal five minutes into the third period.
Casy Laylin scored another big goal just over a minute later (Flammang, L. Laylin) and then completed a hat trick in the final minute of the game (LaMere, Miller).
Aaron Loch saved 31 shots in the victory.
Head coach Jerr Johnson touted the long-standing rivalry with the Bison.
“It’s a big game for us two times a year, and the last two years we’ve ended up facing each other in the playoffs,” he said, mentioning that it was once again a big win for the Knights. With the win, the Knights sweep the season series with the Bison.
The Knights played Rogers on Tuesday night. They host Minnetonka on Thursday.
