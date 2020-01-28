The STMA boys’ basketball team lost twice more to Lake Conference opponents, falling 64-56 to Edina on Tuesday and suffering a 90-69 loss to Hopkins on Friday. They now sport a record of 0-4 in conference play.
The Knights started out slowly; in fact, both teams did. After several minutes of the opening half, the two teams had combined for only 17 points with Edina holding an 11-6 lead. With four minutes left in the half, the total was just 27 points as the Hornets built the lead to 19-8.
Things picked up in the final four minutes of the first half, and the teams went to the half with Edina holding a 30-19 advantage. Both teams improved dramatically in the second half as STMA outscored the Hornets 37-34. However, this would not be enough for the Knights to take the victory.
The Knights got within four points in the final minute, trailing 60-56. They could not get any closer and fell by the final score of 64-56. STMA had three players in double figures. Nick Olson and Evan Wieker each scored 11 points to lead the team. Jack Carroll had 10.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that he felt the team had a good defensive effort in the first half.
“Offensively, we got some halfway decent looks that we just missed,” Johnson said. STMA’s conference record fell to 0-3 with the loss to Edina.
HOPKINS
On a night the STMA girls also faced Hopkins, the Knights boys fell to the Royals by a score of 90-69.
The game was very competitive in the first half. The Knights briefly led by three points until Hopkins took the lead at 28-24. The teams went back and forth until the halftime break, which saw Hopkins hold a 38-36 lead.
In the second half, the Knights had no answer for the Royals, who built a lead of 14 points early. That lead grew to 20 points later in the half, and the Knights ended up losing by 21 points.
Johnny Tennyson led the Knights with 17 points. Evan Wieker scored 13 points, and Mo Culhane scored 12.
The Knights played Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. They host Chaska on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.