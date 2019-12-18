STMA boys’ basketball defeated Andover Tuesday and Orono Saturday to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Against Andover, the Knights fell down 8-3 in the opening minutes of the game, only to rally and take the lead. The two teams traded leads a few times before STMA took a 34-30 lead into the break.
The second half saw the Knights come out and take control, leading by as many as 16 points before the Huskies mounted a comeback. STMA stayed in control, however, and won the game 72-64.
An incredibly balanced scoring act helped the Knights to victory. Johnny Tennyson led the way with 14 points. Wyatt Blakstvedt scored 13. Kale Hoselton and Evan Wieker each added 12. Nick Olson had 10.
ORONO
The Knights traveled to Orono on Saturday and won their fourth game of the season by a score of 58-50.
STMA jumped out to a 31-19 lead in the first half and led by 14 at the break. The Knights did enough in the second half to stay ahead by a fair margin against Orono.
Jack Carroll scored 20 to lead the Knights. Kale Hoselton added 13.
The Knights hosted Mound Westonka on Tuesday night. They play at Monticello on Thursday night.
GIRLS
The Lady Knights won their fifth consecutive game as they routed Waconia by a score of 84-45 on Tuesday.
STMA led 21-3 after the first several minutes, and the lead kept growing from there. The Lady Knights led 49-20 at the half. Mackenzie Kramer had 19 points after one half and finished with 31 points.
Tessa Johnson scored 17 points for the Lady Knights. Lily Tennyson scored 10. With the game well in hand, STMA’s bench players got into the game and contributed in different ways. Emma Miller led them with six points.
The Lady Knights played at DeLaSalle on Tuesday.
