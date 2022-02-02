Knight boys basketball improves to 4-12

For the first time this season, the STMA boys’ basketball team notched multiple wins in the same week, defeating Buffalo and Prior Lake while losing to Hopkins.
The Knights began the week by beating Buffalo 65-59, ending a six-game losing streak Jan. 25. The game featured a duel between Johnny Tennyson and Antonio Bluiett, both of whom scored 24 points.
The Knights took a slim lead of 26-24 into the halftime break and continued their solid play in the second half, stunning a Bison team that had a record of 11-3 coming into the game. Carson Radke scored 16 points for the Knights as they picked up their third win of the season.
Hopkins
After beating Buffalo, the Knights fell to Hopkins Jan. 28 by a score of 74-64.
The Knights looked strong in the first half, but the second half saw a familiar pattern return as the team missed several shots, allowing Hopkins to take the lead and never look back. STMA got it close a few more times in the remaining minutes, but they could never seem to string together enough points.
Johnny Tennyson scored 24 points to lead the Knights. Radke scored 19.
Prior Lake
The Knights rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to defeat Prior Lake 72-66 Jan. 29.
STMA fell behind in the first half as they really struggled on offense, scoring just 17 points to Prior Lake’s 35.
The second half was a different story as the Knights came out and dropped 55 points on the Lakers, furiously rallying to pick up their fourth win of the season.
Radke continued a strong week by leading all scorers with 26 points. Tennyson scored 19 points in the win.
The Knights played Minnetonka Jan. 31. They play Mound Westonka Saturday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.
