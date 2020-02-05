The Knights basketball team’s struggles in the Lake Conference continued as they lost a fifth consecutive conference game. The team’s overall losing streak reached six games with losses to Eden Prairie and Chaska.
The Knights allowed 62 points in the first half against Eden Prairie, the top-ranked team in Class 4A on Tuesday. STMA simply had no answers for the Eagles and faced a big deficit going into the second half of the game.
The Knights had a better second half, but the Eagles did what they had to do in victory as they won 100-80. Kale Hoselton led the Knights in scoring with 14 points. Johnny Tennyson had 12 and Jack Carroll had 10.
CHASKA
The Knights hosted a doubleheader on Tuesday and the boys fell to Chaska by a score of 86-58. It was another night where the shooters struggled for the Knights as they managed just 23 points in the first half.
The defense held Chaska in check during the first half, but things got out of hand in the second half and the game slipped out of reach.
Kale Hoselton scored 14 points to lead the way. Evan Wieker scored 13.
The Knights played Buffalo on Tuesday. They host Minnetonka on Friday and Maple Grove on Saturday.
