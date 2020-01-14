STMA basketball defeated Brainerd before losing 92-90 in overtime against Buffalo in their first Lake Conference game.
The Knights beat Brainerd by a score of 84-50 on Tuesday night. STMA pulled away later in the first half for a 44-24 halftime lead.
STMA started the second half on a solid note, building a 58-31 lead. They would never look back as they won by the final of 84-50. Johnny Tennyson led the Knights with 22 points. Kale Hoselton scored 18, and Jack Carroll scored 16 points.
BUFFALO
STMA’s debut in the Lake Conference came against the Buffalo Bison, a familiar rival. The Knights fell 92-90 as Matthew Willert set a new Bison record with 49 points.
The game itself stayed close in both regular halves. STMA trailed 35-31 at halftime, but they led at a few different times in the second half. Despite this, the Bison kept coming back. The Knights led by eight points late, only for Buffalo to pull off the comeback and take the lead.
Buffalo led by two in the final seconds of the second half when Evan Wieker scored on a putback to tie the game at 74-74.
In the first overtime, the Knights trailed 83-76 only to come back and tie the game at 84-84 on a three pointer by Wieker. In the second overtime, Willert hit a pair of late free throws to win the game.
Jack Carroll led the Knights with 23 points. Kale Hoselton scored 21, Nick Olson scored 19 and Wieker scored 12.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the game was pretty wild start to finish.
“Games against Buffalo are always intense,” he said. “This one had kind of a little extra drama to it.”
The Knights played at Minnetonka on Tuesday. They travel to Wayzata on Friday night.
