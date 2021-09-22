If three games are any indication as to how good or bad a football team is, fifth-ranked Maple Grove (2-0) is turning heads. Coming into week 3 as the seventh-ranked team in the state, they hosted eighth-ranked Minnetonka (2-0) and their stellar defense, which had held opponents to a combined 10 points in the first two games.
On the other side, the Crimson had outscored their opponents 105-25 in the first eight quarters of action. On Sept. 17, in front of a packed Crimson Stadium crowd, with students decked out in cowboy and western garb, something had to give between these two top-10 teams.
With the Skippers cluing in on senior running back Derrick Jameson, who came into the game tied for the state lead in rushing touchdowns with six, it was junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer who put on an offensive show, recording five total touchdowns, and a defense headlined by senior Mason South’s five sacks, that led Maple Grove to a 35-7 victory.
On the opening drive of the game, Kilzer, who is, according to his head coach Matt Lombardi, getting better every week, found a hole in the defense and ran for a 25-yard touchdown, giving the Crimson an early 7-0 lead. After the defense held Minnetonka to a three-and-out on their opening possession, Kilzer and the Maple Grove offense were faced with a fourth down from the Skippers 30 yard line. They decided to go for it, and it paid off. Kilzer found Jameson for a running back screen and the senior took it the distance. Two drives in, like the previous two games, the scoreboard read 14-0 Maple Grove.
Part of what makes Kilzer so special for the Crimson offense, according to Lombardi, is the ability to scramble and keep plays alive with his feet. Whether it be a pass downfield or a quarterback keeper, the dual-threat ability of Kilzer makes it hard for opposing defenses to key in on the offense.
“We’ve been doing a lot of good work at practice and we saw it play out during the game,” Kilzer said. “Jacob is growing week-by-week,” Lombardi said. “He does a great job at keeping plays alive. A lot of those drives he bought time and made a huge play. Watching him become the quarterback he is has been fun.”
With a 14-point lead, the Crimson got the ball back and when they were down in Minnetonka territory again, the offense botched a pitch play, which led to a Skippers fumble recovery and run back to the Maple Grove red zone. The visitors capitalized on the turnover and made it 14-7.
But from that point on, it was all Crimson. Next Maple Grove drive, Kilzer found his junior tight end Sam Peters wide open on a seam route down the middle of the field for a 48-yard touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
While the offense provided the scoreboard-changing plays, the defense kept the pressure on the Skippers all night long. All night long, South terrorized the Minnetonka offensive line and if he didn’t register a sack, someone else on the defense made sure the backfield was occupied. Senior captain Cade Cook recovered a fumble on the possession after Peters’ touchdown, which set up a seven-yard Kilzer touchdown run. “Our defensive effort has been outstanding in the first three games,” South said. “We play hard, fast, and physical defense that makes opposing teams frustrated as the game goes on.”
Then, on the ensuing kickoff, Minnetonka fumbled again, recovered by Maple Grove. Kilzer again used his legs to capitalize on the short field and increase the lead to 35-7. That was the score at intermission, and both teams’ defense ruled the game thereon. South recorded most of his sacks in the final 24 minutes, which was a big reason no more scoring took place in the second half. By the final whistle, the Crimson walked off the field victorious, improving to 3-0 on the season.
“I thought we came out and really played well in the first half on both sides of the ball,” Lombardi said. “The defense set the tone for the whole night. If we are going to have great success, it starts with our defense.”
The work shown on Friday night is a testament to what is done the rest of the week, and South credits his performance, five sacks and eight tackles for loss, on the preparation to face the Skippers. “Our performance this week all comes down to preparation,” South said. “We had a fantastic week in practice and got great looks from the scout team, and we had great coverage downfield that led to our defensive line dominating all night long.”
“Mason had one of those games you circle for a lifetime,” Lombardi said. “He got in a groove in the second half and every time you looked up, Mason was making a play. He is a great leader and kids look up to him.”
However, one element of the game Lombardi didn’t like was the penalties. In the second half alone, the Crimson were called for 10 infractions.
He said this was the first game all year in which they played a team with Minnetonka’s physicality for four quarters, which he thought caused some fatigue among players and a loss of concentration. A lack of concentration is not in the game plan for the team’s next contest at Centennial on Friday, the Cougars’ homecoming game.
The last time this Crimson team lost was week 3 last season against the Cougars by a score of 13-6. “Centennial plays hard-nosed and we know they will come out and play great football,” Lombardi said. “It is homecoming, and it should be rocking. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
