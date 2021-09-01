Key players return to lead Rockford football

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Equipped with 12 returning starters in key positions from last year’s Rockford football team that finished 5-3, coach Dan Houghton proclaims the Rockets can battle for a district title and possibly make a run to the section final.
“We look to improve and be competitive in all games,” said Houghton about the team that was second in the District and Region. “We are looking to improve each game and be playing well going into the playoffs.”
Captains are seniors Sam Zilmer, Carter Edwards, Caleb Richards and Jaxon Maki.
Last season, Zilmer was named first team All-District as a quarterback and junior Wes Overton was first team All-District as a tight end and linebacker. Junior Alex Altmann made the second team as a wide receiver.
Earning All-Section honors were senior running back Conner McCracken, Maki at defensive end, senior defensive lineman Winston Smith and senior wide receiver/cornerback Nolan Perry.
This year Rockford is playing the 3A schools in the larger 24-team district. The schedule includes at Eden Valley-Watkins Sept. 2, at home against Sauk Centre/Melrose Sept. 10, at home against Morris Area Sept. 17, at Pierz Sept. 24, at home against Minnewaska Oct. 1, at Montevideo Oct. 8, at Royalton Oct. 15 and at home against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Oct. 20.
Rockford has 65 players out for the team in grades nine through 12. Seven starters return on offense and five on defense, but there is good competition for playing time at all positions.
For the season, Zilmer was 53 of 119 passing for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns. Caleb Richards rushed for 139 yards and McCracken gained 121 yards. Overton led receivers with 23 catches for 485 yards and six touchdowns. Altmann had nine catches for 190 yards.
Junior Henry Skinner contributed last year as a wide receiver, but takes over the backup quarterback position. He also played varsity basketball and qualified for the state track meet in the high jump.
Other pass receivers are senior Afton Kaul and junior Cameron Nute. Running backs include junior Patrick Audry and sophomores Logan Stedman, Brian Schloeder and Avery MacDonald.
Other offensive linemen include junior David Bills and sophomores Chase Evans and Sam Stuckmayer.
Many players are also battling for time on defense. Linebackers are Overton, McCracken, Richards and MacDonald.
Defensive backs include Perry, sophomore Harrison Brun, Stedman, Schloeder, junior Nicholas Binnebose, Kaul and sophomore Wilson Sanderson.
Linemen are Andry, Smith, Maki, Altmann, senior Hayden Johnson, Edwards, Stuckmayer, Evans, Bills and Nute.
Houghton says the teams to beat in the Midstate District Red are Morris and Pierz. Section teams to beat could be Dassel-Cokato, Glencoe-Silver Lake and defending champ Litchfield.
“This off-season a lot of our team went out for winter and spring sports as a way to stay active and in shape, while getting the weight room time we need to get better,” said Houghton. “Over the summer we had summer training twice a week and went to the Crown College for 7 on 7 league.”
Volleyball
The first home volleyball game is 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, against Totino-Grace.
Cross country
The home cross country meet at Shamrock golf course is Thursday, Sept. 9.
