Kevin Moorhead stepping down as Champlin Park XC head coach
(Photo by Race Archibald)

Champlin Park head cross country coach Kevin Moorhead.

Longtime Champlin Park cross country head coach Kevin Moorhead is stepping down from the position.

Moorhead has been the head coach for the Rebels’ cross country programs for 17 years. He said he’s been thinking about the decision to step down over the last few years and felt the time was right now.

