Max Keefer scored three times in the first quarter as the Knights blew out the Burnsville Blaze at home in the first round of the section playoffs Friday, Oct. 29.
Keefer’s night began on the opening kickoff when Jarrett Bennett flipped the ball to him. Keefer did the rest, returning the kick for a 90-yard touchdown to start the game. STMA’s defense held Burnsville down and got the ball back for the offense. Keefer scored twice on the ground in the first quarter to lead STMA to a 21-0 lead.
As the Blaze continued to struggle against the Knights defense, the Knights only built a bigger lead. Quarterback Owen Neros snuck in from the one-yard line to make it 28-0 in the second quarter. Late in the same quarter, Bennett scored on a short run to increase the lead to 35-0, which also served as the halftime score.
For the third quarter, the Knights brought in many of their JV players. Brett Roos scampered for a 16-yard touchdown, increasing STMA’s lead to 41-0 after the extra point failed. Burnsville finally scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and the Knights won by a final score of 41-14.
Head coach Jared Essler said that Coach Hahn drew up the kickoff play that Keefer took for a touchdown.
“It’s a great way to start a game, it energized the defense, and the offense was doing some good things too,” he said.
Keefer gave credit to his blockers, saying that they paved the way for his return.
“We were running it all week, and it popped.” He added that the ultimate prize was getting to keep the season going.
The Knights advanced to the section final game where they host Centennial on Friday night, Nov. 5.
