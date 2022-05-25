The way Wednesday night’s boys’ lacrosse contest between Maple Grove and Champlin Park went, it was hard to imagine the teams were seven places apart in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
With just a few games left in the season, Maple Grove, sitting atop the conference, was in search of their fifth-straight win to take one step closer to the throne. For Champlin Park, it was a chance to spoil the chance for the Crimson.
The Rebels made them work for it. After falling behind 4-0 in the first quarter, they rallied back in the second half, briefly taking the lead.
Maple Grove persevered through the various runs in the game to prevail 15-12 in the end. They outscored Champlin Park 6-2 after the Rebels momentarily held a 10-9 advantage midway through the third quarter.
It appeared the Crimson (9-1, 10-1) would dominate the game from the opening whistle. Four goals from four different players in the first eight minutes of the game powered them to a 4-0 lead.
Junior midfielder Tanner Brendon’s goal was the pick of the bunch. He spun off a defender to score the second goal to get his big night going. He added four more goals along the way, adding to the 12 he has this season.
But after falling behind early, the Rebels (3-5, 3-7) countered with two goals within 20 seconds of each other before the quarter ended. They weren’t going to go down easy.
A nine-goal second quarter ensued, five from Champlin Park and four from Maple Grove. The Rebels tied things up at 7 before Brendon fired the Crimson back ahead with a goal for an 8-7 halftime lead.
Champlin Park scored three of the next four goals to take their first lead of the game at 10-9. Two of those goals came from senior midfielder Hudson Karasek, who had a big game himself. His long-range efforts were almost impossible to stop as he managed six goals on the night, a season best.
It wasn’t enough, however, to keep his side in front. As soon as the Rebels went in front, the Crimson responded with six unanswered goals as they turned their offense up to another level.
The ball movement and motion by them was crisp, allowing open looks at the net. They had seven different goalscorers and seven players with multiple points. Junior midfielder Rory Scanlon and freshman attacker Ricky Peterson, along with Brendon, had five points apiece.
Champlin Park had six different goal scorers, but only Karasek and sophomore attacker Austin Johnson (2) had multiple goals. It’s not a surprising statistic, given that Karasek leads the Rebels in goals by a wide margin.
He leads Champlin Park in goals this season with 30. The next closest is senior midfielder Roy Johnson with 11.
The Rebels will look to end their three-game skid against Blaine (3-6, 4-7) on Monday, May 23. Maple Grove has a non-conference game against Minnetonka on Saturday, May 21 before taking on Anoka (5-4, 7-4) in their season finale.
