Junior hitters power Rockford volleyball over Dassel-Cokato

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford won both volleyball matches last week against Dassel-Cokato, powered by the hitting of three juniors.
Volleyball teams have been playing home and away series against Wright County Conference teams since the season got going late in mid-October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week Rockford took on Dassel-Cokato and won both matches three games to zero in the best of five format What stood out was the hitting by three juniors.
Rockford won the first match 25-21, 25-17 and 25-19. Junior Lauren Loegering led the offense with 17 total kills, plus had 14 digs, two ace serves and two blocks. Junior Sophie Bremel had seven kills and junior Kalee Sauers added six.
Junior Lauren Schuman provided 34 set assists to go with three ace serves and two blocks.
Rockford won the second match against DC 25-22, 25-19 and 25-24 when teams must win games by two points.
It was Bremel with the hot hand with 20 kills and three blocks. Loegering had 10 kills, four ace serves and 21 digs. Sauers had 11 kills, 17 serve receives, 16 digs and three blocks. Schuman had 46 set assists, helping the hitters be in position.
Rockford is home against Watertown-Mayer Thursday, Nov. 12, and against Glencoe-Silver Lake Tuesday, Nov. 17, before going to face GSL Thursday, Nov. 19.
