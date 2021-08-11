A familiar face is taking the reins of the Maple Grove girls hockey program. On Aug. 2, Jim Koltes, current girls softball head coach and longtime varsity hockey coach, was named the new head coach for the Crimson girls hockey team. He replaces former head coach Kelly Crandall, who coached only one season.
Koltes was previously the head coach for the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey program for 12 years. Past stops as a hockey head coach included two years at Rogers and nine at Maple Grove.
Koltes, who led the Crimson to a 2019 softball state championship, played varsity hockey during his high school years at Robbinsdale Armstrong and then went to college to become a physical education teacher. He is currently the PE teacher at Park Center Senior High.
While the setting is not new to Koltes, he is excited for his second stint as the Maple Grove girls hockey head coach. “We have a great administration at Maple Grove...it made it easy coming back here,” he said.
As soon as the hiring was announced on the morning of Aug. 2, Koltes got right to work. He met with the booster club presidents that night, the girls and coaching staff on the team the next morning, including bringing them donuts for the first get-together, and the full booster board on Aug. 9.
“You have to start the ground running,” Koltes said. “You only get one chance to make a first impression.”
New offices, new arenas, and new kids and families to meet can be overwhelming at first glance. “These last couple of days have been busy,” Koltes admitted.
But Koltes, whose organization is aided with timelines and spreadsheets, can’t wait to make his mark on the Crimson program. “We’re trying to continue the strong tradition and legacy girls hockey has had here at Maple Grove.”
