Jeff Peterson hired as new Crimson varsity baseball skipper

After only having one varsity baseball head coach in the program’s history, Maple Grove is hiring Jeff Peterson as the team’s new head coach to replace the legendary Darby Carlson.
Peterson said he got the news when he was out to dinner with his family. He went out to his car, talked with athletic director Ricardo Jones, and came back and gave his wife Diane a thumbs up. “I’ve always wanted to be a head coach,” Peterson said. “It took a couple of days for it to sink in. Everything came full circle. I feel like I’ve achieved my goal.”
Peterson, who lives in Otsego with Diane, daughters Madeline and Annabelle, and dog Jax, currently works at Maple Grove Senior High as a special education teacher. As both a teacher and coach, Peterson loves getting the opportunity to see his students develop as people and athletes.
“I think it’s a special situation when you can be a teacher in the building and coach,” Peterson said. “You get to establish powerful relationships with your players.”
One thing Peterson wants to amplify during his tenure as varsity head coach is the relationship between the baseball program and the Maple Grove community. Whether that is inviting little leaguers to the ballpark to stand by the varsity players for the national anthem, or watching lower-level tournaments on off days, Peterson knows the future of the program is equally as important as the present.
“I want to get more involved with the youth level,” he said. “I want to make baseball fun and exciting for the city of Maple Grove.”
But for the team he has inherited right now, Peterson is encouraged with the progress the squad last year made up of mostly sophomores and juniors had made. “We have a ton of young talent that is maturing… It’s coming full circle right now,” he said.
A native of Brooklyn Center, Peterson played varsity baseball, football, and basketball at Park Center High School before attending Minnesota State University Mankato, where he played four years of baseball as a pitcher and catcher.
For the past 17 years, Peterson has been coaching varsity baseball in the metro area, with the last three years in the Crimson dugout. He also has been leading the Maple Grove Fishing Team for the past six years. Throughout program history, only one man has ever held the title as varsity baseball head coach, that being the retired Darby Carlson. Now, it is Peterson’s turn, and he can’t wait to blaze his own trail.
“It is an honor to replace Darby,” Peterson said. “Maple Grove baseball is one of the top programs in the state. He built that from scratch. They are big shoes to fill but I am excited to do it. These last three seasons working under him have been the most important years as an assistant coach for me. I feel very blessed to have been named head coach.”
