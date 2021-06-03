It was a big day for Rockford girls track at last week’s Wright County Conference West track and field meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Not only did Rockford claim a third straight conference title, it is possible the team provided Rockford with enough points to capture the State Class 5A True Team title.
Results were sent as the virtual state True Team event involving the eight section champs. When all results are in the champs will be declared.
“It will be tough, but the girls improved in almost every event and their times and marks certainly will give us a chance for Rockford’s first athletic state championship,” said coach Chad Robran.
The girls scored nearly 100 more points than second place Glencoe-Silver Lake (192 to 96) at the conference meet. It was a show of strength for both talent and depth, what the True Team format is all about when the results of the entire team matters.
Everyone scores in true team depending on how many athletes in each event. If 20 in a field, first place gets 20 and last place gets one point.
Rockford’s boys also competed strong with many personal best efforts to finish third out of eight teams.
As expected, Dassel-Cokato won with 149 points, followed by Annandale at 139. Rockford reached 100 points, one in front of both Litchfield and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted with 99 points each.
Individual conference champions are Cassia Cady, Jane West, Kylee Sauers, Sara Byers, Elise Biorn, Aliyah Robran, Natasha James, Maggie Thompson, Jayden Lark, Hannah Stedman and Brian Schloeder.
Cady was first in the 200, second in the 100, fourth in the long jump and was part of the winning 4x100 relay along with Byers, Biorn and Robran.
Byers won the triple jump with Biorn second. She also claimed third in the 100 and 200 events.
West won the 400 with Kate Karinleml third. Sauers placed first in the 800 with Thompson fourth and James fifth. Robran finished second in the 300 hurdles.
The 4x800 relay was first with Sauers, James, Thompson and West. Placing second was the 4x400 relay with Sophia Bremel, Sauers, Roggenkamp and West.
Jayden Lark set a school record when winning the shot put at 36 feet even. Hannah Stedman captured the discus title with Lark third. Justine Miller was third in the high jump with Hannah Moe fifth. Mackenzie Bakken placed fifth in the long jump.
For the boys Schloeder won the pole vault. Kaye Richards finished second in the triple jump with Sean Mottet fourth and Henry Skinner fifth. Ethan Scarbrough was fourth in the 100.
Skinner was third in the high jump with Mottet fifth. Skinner placed fourth in the 400. Caleb Richards took fifth in the 110 hurdles. Preston Smith was sixth in both hurdle events.
Rockford placed second in the 4x100 relay with Carter Abbott, Ashton Fox, Logan Stedman and Scarbrough. Patrick Andry was fifth in the discus with Josiah Zilmer sixth. Avery McDonald was fifth in the pole vault.
The section meet is Wednesday, June 9, at St. John’s University.
