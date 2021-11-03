There is a phrase commonly used in sports: “the best ability is availability.” For the Osseo football team in 2021, availability, unfortunately, has not been a given, and injuries have plagued the Orioles’ season from start to finish.
Without their starting running back Devin Williams, who was out due to a head injury suffered against Blaine in the last week of the regular season, the Orioles went into Wayzata to play the Trojans in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs and fell by a score of 37-6 Friday, Oct. 29.
On the first defensive series, the already-shorthanded Orioles lost another key cog in senior linebacker Owen Dukowitz to a broken collarbone. On a play when Wayzata senior running back Dante Cockrell Jr. ran for a touchdown that was eventually called back because of an offensive penalty, Dukowitz chased Cockrell and did what Osseo head coach Ryan Stockhaus called a gator tackle; essentially tackling and rolling. During the tackle attempt, Dukowitz dove and missed Cockrell, but on the fall, all his body weight came down on his right shoulder. The result: four breaks in his collarbone.
After he slowly walked off the field, Dukowitz, pumping with adrenaline, stood on the sidelines and wanted to go back into the game. But the trainer came over, put her hand on his shoulder, and told him, “It’s broken. You’re not going back in.” So Dukowitz, with his parents, went to Twin City Orthopedics in Maple Grove during the game and got an x-ray, which confirmed a broken collarbone. “It was tough for Owen as a senior not to be there,” Stockhaus said. “He is one hell of an athlete.”
Surgery will be needed to repair the breaks, which Stockhaus said will leave Dukowitz’s basketball season beginning on time in doubt.
If a singular play were to sum up Osseo’s season, that play would be it. During the first two weeks of the season, the Orioles lost their starting two running backs, Malcolm Randolph and Adrian Bertin, to a broken leg and torn ACL, respectively.
From that point on, it seemed like the injury bug was contagious. Coming into the game, the Orioles were already thin at multiple positions. During the week’s practices, they were preparing guys for positions they rarely played, like on the offensive and defensive line, defensive back, and running back. For example, junior inside linebacker Vayo Kamara had to take running back snaps against the Trojans due to a lack of available bodies.
“We were about tapped out at what we had depth-wise we could match up with Wayzata,” Stockhaus said. “We were just a little too thin to compete at the level we think we can with them. If we were fully healthy, I felt we could go toe to toe.”
In the first quarter, Wayzata exploited the banged-up secondary, with senior quarterback Ryan Harvey finding senior wide receiver Drew Berkland for a 25-yard touchdown. After knocking in a field goal to make it 10-0, Cockrell added to the lead with a nine-yard touchdown run and suddenly by the middle of the second quarter, it was 17-0 Wayzata.
“Wayzata is an established program,” Stockhaus said. “They are a very fast and physical team.”
Each time Wayzata scored, pressure continued to mount on Osseo to respond. But their offense couldn’t contain the defensive line of the Trojans, who forced the Orioles into third and long seemingly every offensive series. That meant Wayzata’s offense held ownership of the field all night, and they capped off a dominant first half with an 11-yard touchdown run from senior running back Julian Alfaro Diedrich en route to a 23-0 intermission lead.
Diedrich added another touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, followed by another Harvey to Berkland touchdown connection to make it 37-0. Osseo’s offense did get on the board, thanks to a seven-yard touchdown run by junior B.J. Zakiel, set up by a 34-yard reception from senior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald, who was the only team captain to play against the Trojans due to injuries, to senior running back T.J. Clay. “But at that point, the damage was done,” Stockhaus said.
But that would be all the Orioles had in them. Wayzata ran out the clock with their backups on the field and moved on to the second round with a 37-6 win. Regardless of the outcome of the season, Stockhaus is proud of how, in his mind, the team changed the culture of Osseo football for future teams.
“I am extremely proud of these boys and the seniors. They have gone through a roller coaster the last few years, and they changed the football culture here,” Stockhaus said. “We gained a lot of respect around the state. Class 6A football is no joke. But what I am most proud of is how their success has helped the climate in the school.”
As quickly as football comes and goes in the fall, the same applies to the offseason. Before Stockhaus and the Orioles know it, they will be back on the gridiron, preparing for the new iteration of the team and the possibilities 2022 will present.
“I love these guys. This year was a special team. The seniors are leaving a legacy. I hope the returning guys take the torch and make the program even better next year,” Stockhaus said. “A lot of good things happened with Osseo football this year. I’m so excited because of the juniors and sophomores who had a significant amount of minutes this year. I can’t wait to see how we build on this next year. We have a good identity of who we are.”
