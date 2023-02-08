Injuries take toll as Knights boys basketball falls to 8-9

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Jordan Holm takes a lot of contact while attempting a shot.

The Knights boys’ basketball team continued to deal with injuries as losses to Minnetonka and Elk River dropped their record to 8-9.

STMA traveled to Minnetonka to face the Skippers on Jan. 31 and lost by a final score of 79-63.

