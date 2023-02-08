Injuries take toll as Knights boys basketball falls to 8-9

The Knights boys’ basketball team continued to deal with injuries as losses to Minnetonka and Elk River dropped their record to 8-9.
STMA traveled to Minnetonka to face the Skippers on Jan. 31 and lost by a final score of 79-63.
The offense struggled to generate points and fell behind as a result. The score by halftime had grown to 47-22 in favor of the Skippers.
The Knights had a better second half, but could not make up the ground. The team had three players in double figures. Andrew Luster scored 17 points to lead the way. Jordan Holm scored 12 points and Zach Purcell scored 11 points in the loss.
Minnetonka had four players in double figures. Top scorer Andy Stefonowicz scored 20 for the Skippers.
Elk River
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Knights traveled to Elk River to take on the Elks in a non-conference game. STMA stayed with the Elks for much of the game, leading early on, but a scoreless drought let Elk River jump ahead and the Elks led by nine points in the first half.
Trailing 31-24 at halftime, the Knights continued to battle, staying close to Elk River until an 11-0 run put the Elks ahead for good. The Knights got the deficit within single digits, but could not find that extra gear defensively or offensively, and fell by a final score of 69-50.
Zach Purcell led a struggling offense with 13 points and Colton Demarais scored 10. The Knights lost yet another player to injury (Drew Luster-concussion) during the game.
Head coach Jeff Oseth said that injuries have been the tale of the season and playing shorthanded is hindering what the team wants to do.
“We just didn’t have enough juice, we couldn’t make shots,” he said.
The Knights have lost four of the past five games.
STMA played at Wayzata on Tuesday night, after press deadline. The Knights play at Edina on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.
