Rebuilding after suffering massive losses to graduation from a state tournament team is just one of the challenges the Maple Grove boys’ soccer team faced entering the 2020 season. After four matches, it’s so far, so good for the Crimson — who had 90 athletes show up for fall tryouts and are fielding four teams for the Northwest Suburban Conference season.
Maple Grove is off to a 3-1 start, highlighted by a 3-0 victory over neighboring Osseo on Thursday, Sept. 10. All three goals came from Kebba Jenna, with assists going to Damon Humphrey, Connor Fournie and Chris Frantz. Holden Waldrum and Tyler Wernz combined for the shutout in goal.
“It has been great being back with the all players and coaching staff and we look forward to each day we get to play soccer with all the COVID-19 issues,” Crimson co-coach Justin Turner said. “I think the conference is very deep once again this year and every game is going to be fun. We lost some key players from last year’s state tournament team which are always difficult to replace, but we really like the group we have this year. We have some younger players that are playing key roles and look forward to their growth within our program.”
The Crimson were scheduled to host Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and travel to Park Center on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Osseo fell to 0-3-1 with the loss. The Orioles dropped a 2-0 decision to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
GIRLS SOCCER
After starting the season with three consecutive losses, defending Class 2A state champion Maple Grove got in the win column with a 2-1 win over Osseo on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Crimson got goals from senior Ella Conger and junior Brianna Sullivan. It was the first varsity goal for both players. Junior Ingrid Kautzman earned her first victory in goal.
“The team has played well enough to win, we are just having a hard time scoring goals,” head coach Ben ZeVahn said. “With the large turnover in starters and the loss of scrimmages, it has been difficult to develop on-field cohesion and familiarity. We kept a large squad to keep our ‘pod’ together and potentially avoid having both the varsity and JV be shut down if there was a COVID-19 case that required us following that protocol. We are getting better each practice and game and learning more about who we are as a team.”
Maple Grove was scheduled to play at Blaine on Tuesday, Sept, 15, and play host to Robbinsdale Armstrong at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
The Orioles dropped to 1-2 on the season. Osseo was scheduled to play host to Centennial on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Rogers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Maple Grove boys competed in a dual meet on Friday, Sept. 11 at Blaine and lost a 28-29 decision to the Bengals.
The Crimson had the overall champion in eighth-grader Gannoon Farrens, who finished in 17 minutes, 15 seconds.
“We saw another great race out of our guys,” Crimson coach Matt Gifford said. “Our lead runner is an eighth-grader this year and he running on a level that no one could have guessed. We have tons of depth behind him this year too. We are deeper than we have been in many past years.”
Blaine edged out the victory by placing second, fourth, fifth, sixth and 10th. Maple Grove had a third-place finish from junior Nicholas St. Peter (17:29), and junior Cody Kryzer was seventh (17:56). Rounding out the team score were senior Drew Hjelmsted (17:57), and junior Myles Brown (17:59).
Gifford said he’s pleased with the progress he’s seen in the early going.
“Our first race was a tough experience for our boys,” he said. “It was a really hot day and the boys weren’t able to see the course ahead of time. I did not prepare them properly. They still ran well that day and we learned a lot. The boys had a great couple weeks of training and they competed really well (Friday). They are growing a lot and learning how to prepare and run their race. They are stepping into leadership roles that they have not been accustomed to, but they are adjusting extremely well. These guys are running extremely confidently now and they are stepping up in so many ways. They led well all summer long and they are training hard and getting better every day.
“We have had guys step up in big ways all through the squad. Our juniors — Nick, Cody, Matthew, Parker, Ryan, and Myles are running well. Drew Hjelmstad ran extremely well as well. He was very impressive in his two weeks of development from last week. And we have some underclassmen that are running on a different level this year as well. PJ, Josh, Nathan, and Logan are running very strong and growing every day at practice.”
The Maple Grove girls won their dual with Blaine, 20-38, by placing five runners in the top seven.
The Crimson were led by junior overall champion Lindsey Young, who crossed the finish line in 20:04. Junior Lily Chabola placed third in 21:07, eighth-graders Kelsey Young and Jordan Ode placed fourth and fifth, respectively, and sophomore Ellen Ozerova was seventh.
CRIMSON GIRLS BLANK ORIOLES ON THE COURT
The Maple Grove girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 7-0 victory over an improved Osseo team on Thursday, Sept. 10.
“Our girls played hard, but we just couldn’t get over the hump,” Osseo coach Eric Ruska said.
Osseo on Friday, Sept. 11 won a rain-shortened 4-0 decision over Spring Lake Park in a match that was postponed from Wednesday. Three matches remained when the persisent mist deemed the courts unsafe.
The Orioles got singles victories from Rachel Zeltinger at No. 1, Tina Corniea at No. 3 and Ella Crawford at No. 4. The third doubles team of Natalie Wills and Emma Roeder also earned a straight-set victory.
“Our kids battled and once again our mental toughness and maturity shined,” Ruska said.
