For the first time in program history, the Maple Grove girls golf team competed in the state AAA golf championship on June 15 and 16 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
After a first round which saw the Crimson hold a two-shot lead, Maple Grove couldn’t keep pace in round two and took second place overall with a combined score of 644. Alexandria took first place with a combined score of 622 after firing a 303 in round two.
“On the second day, the wheels fell off a bit,” head coach Randy Glasmann said. “I think the nerves may have gotten to them a bit.”
Senior Lauren Contreras, who will play golf next year at the University of St. Thomas, led the Crimson with a two-day total of 153. “Lauren is an outstanding student-athlete,” Glasmann said. “She has worked very hard to get where she is and has blossomed into her captain’s role. The girls respected her.”
Freshman Mia Morton posted a 159 and along with Contreras, shot a team-high two-over-par 74 in round one.
Sophomores Julia Contreras and Maria Contreras shot a 165 and 173, respectively and senior Jordyn Lamker posted a 183.
Overall, the Crimson will bring back a large portion of this year’s team next spring, looking to build on one of the most successful seasons in team history. “Our younger players really performed well from the first match of the year on,” Glasmann said. “A lot of underclassmen are going to get better.”
But with the growth of underclassmen comes the departure of three seniors. “We will miss them,” Glasmann said.
While the team is disappointed they couldn’t hold the lead in round two, Glasmann is reminding them of the importance of what they achieved this year. “They have to keep their heads up high to realize how good they are and what an accomplishment they had.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.