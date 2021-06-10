Seven of the 10 members of the Northwest Nighthawks boys home school track and field team qualified for a total of 14 events at the Section 5A finals from the sub-section meet at Rockford.
The section finals were run June 9 at St. John’s University after this issue went to press. The top two individuals and two relays advance to state the following weekend at St. Michael-Albertville.
The Nighthawks boys won all of the distance events. The 4x800 relay has Joe Winters, Mark Swanson, Will Hutchinson and Jeremiah Gavin.
Luke Swanson finished first in the 1600 with Sebastian Michael second. Gavin won the 800 with Hutchinson fourth. Luke Swanson also won the 3200 with his brother Mark second and Sabastian Michael third.
Boys set a team record in the 4x400m relay when placing fourth with Alec Dima, Gavin, Winters and Luke Swanson.
Winters moved on to the finals in the 400 when he finished fourth. Grant Becker took third in the shot put and third in third in discus.
Victor Spencer was seventh in the high jump with a person record.
For the girls Anna Linebaugh just missed moving on in the 100 when placing fifth. The top four advanced to the finals.
“Subsections was all that we could have hoped for and more,” said coach Kirk Swanson. “We are proud of all of our athletes and are grateful for the season we have had this year.”
