The Northwest Nighthawk home school track and field team competed at the International School of Minnesota (Eden Prairie), hosted by Eagle Ridge Academy against five similar small programs.
The boys finished third and girls sixth when several first place medals were claimed.
“We are training through these early meets so there were a lot of tired legs,” said coach Kirk Swanson. “But the results we saw were very encouraging.”
Junior Jeremiah Gavin took home three first place medals. He won the 1600 and was part of the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
The 4x800 relay included Mark Swanson, Sebastian Michael and Luke Swanson. The 4x400 relay also had Alec Dima, Will Hutchinson and Joe Winters.
The girls won first in the 4x800 relay with Amanda Calcamuggio, Maria Jose Plotts, Chloe Genda and Siena Michael.
Winters took first in the boys 800 with Hutchinson second. Grant Becker won the discus and took second in the shot put.
Luke Swanson was third in the 3200 with Sabastian Michael fifth. Mark Swanson was third in the 1600 with Hutchinson fifth.
Anne Linebaugh captured second in the 100 and Genda won the 300 hurdles. Galamuggio was second in the 1600 with Siena Michael fifth.
Brenna Gentrup was fifth in the girls high jump and Winters took sixth in the boys long jump. Plotts was fifth in the 800.
