The Northwest Nighthawk home school track and field team finally got back to action after a long wait.
The team qualified eight athletes to the Section 5A meet at St. John’s University in 2019. However, last season was canceled after four days of practice due to COVID-19. This season started three weeks late.
The first meet was last week at Monticello, also including Becker and Princeton.
“Team numbers are down this season with 10 boys and seven girls running on varsity/junior varsity,” said assistant coach Jennifer Swanson, after six seniors had graduated last year. “This is a very dedicated group of kids and we are impressed by their tenacity considering all of the unknowns in sports this year.”
Team captains are senior Grant Becker, plus juniors Luke Swanson, Sebastian Michael and Siena Michael.
At the Monticello meet four boys ran 5:01 or faster in the mile. Luke Swanson was first and Jeremiah Gavin took fifth.
Becker won the discus and was sixth in the shot put. Mark Swanson, an eighth-grader, won the 800 at his first track meet.
Other point scorers included Joe Winters, who was second in the 400. Anna Linebaugh was fifth in the 200. Alec Dima took fifth in the 400 and Amanda Calcamuggio was sixth in the 1600.
The boys 4x800 relay finished second with Will Hutchinson, Sebastian Michael, Jeremiah Gavin and Luke Swanson.
The next meet is Thursday, April 22, at International School of Minnesota (Eden Prairie), hosted by Eagle Ridge Academy.
Kirk Swanson is the head coach and Mike Becker is the coach for weight throwers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.