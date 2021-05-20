Times are ramping up for members of the Northwest Nighthawk home school track team as the season nears tournament time.
In each of the last three meets, team records and person best times were established by several members of the team that includes athletes from area home school students.
“We are at the point in the season where we are starting to look ahead to the championship competitions at subsections, sections and hopefully to state,” said coach Kirk Swanson. “We are working on finding where each athlete can be the most successful by shaping and focusing the training.”
Last week, the Nighthawks competed in the five-team meet in Maple Lake. The boys dominated the distance events by securing the top three places in both the 3200 and 1600 events.
In the 1600 Luke Swanson was first with a new team record. Jeremiah Gavin was second and Sabastian Michael was third with a personal record time that is third on the team’s all-time list.
Luke Swanson also won the 3200, while his brother Mark, an eighth-grader, ran the event for the first time. He placed second with a time that ranks second all-rime for the team. Michael was third with a personal best time that ranks third in team history.
Joe Winters ran a PR in the 400 and ranks second on the team all-time list. Winters was on the winning 4x800 relay that included Mark Swanson, Will Hutchinson, and Gavin.
Hutchinson took second in the 800 and Grant Becker was third in the discus.
The girls also recorded some personal best times. Anna Linebaugh did it in the 100, 200 and 400 events. The sophomore was third in the 400.
Lily Winters had personal best times in the 800 and 1600. Maria Jose Plotts did her best in the 800 and 1600. Amanda Calcamuggio was fourth in the 1600 with a personal best time. Siena Michael was at her best with a third place finish in the 3200.
When the Nighthawks recently ran at Albany there were more standout efforts.
Luke Swanson set a person best time in the 3200 where he finished first and made the state honor roll. He also helped the 4x400 relay win first, setting a team record along with Winters, Gavin and Mark Swanson.
Gavin made the state honor roll in the 1600 when placing first and setting a personal best time. Becker set a PR in the discus where he placed second. He also was fourth in the shot put.
The boys 4x800 relay captured second with Michael, Alec Dima, Will Gentrup and Hutchinson.
A week earlier, the Nighthawks competed at the meet at International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie. Highlights included Becker winning the discus and taking second in the shot put.
Luke Swanson placed first in the 1600 and 800, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay. Gavin won the 400 and was third in the 800. He also was on the 4x400 relay.
Michael won the 3200 with a personal best time and helped the winning 4x800m relay team. Mark Swanson took second place in the 800 and was on the 4x400 relay team.
The boys 4x800 relay won first with Winters, Michael, Gentrup and Hutchinson.
For the girls, Calcamuggio took second place in the 800 with a 7-second personal best time. Siena Michael took second place in the 3200.
The girls 4x200 relay took second with Linebaugh, Lily Winters, Chloe Genda and Calcamuggio.
